Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 380,885 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Huntsman worth $57,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

