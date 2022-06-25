Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $95.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.36.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.11 and a beta of 1.39.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
