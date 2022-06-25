Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $95.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $165,937.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,018.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518 over the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

