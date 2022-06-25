IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

