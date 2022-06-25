IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

