IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $292.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.