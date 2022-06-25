IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.49 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $536.08 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $640.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

