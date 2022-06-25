IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

