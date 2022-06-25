IBM Retirement Fund Has $790,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $407.71 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $428.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.12.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.47.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

