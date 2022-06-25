IBM Retirement Fund Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.