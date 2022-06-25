IBM Retirement Fund Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 43.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

NYSE MCO opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.60. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

