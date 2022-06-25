IBM Retirement Fund Has $903,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

FDX stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

