IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.