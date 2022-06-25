IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.