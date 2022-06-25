IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChargePoint by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 59,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 62,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ChargePoint by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $30,367.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,207.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,181,535 shares of company stock worth $32,921,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHPT shares. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

