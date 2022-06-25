IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,013 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

