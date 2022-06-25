IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,054 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.