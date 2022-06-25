IBM Retirement Fund Sells 208 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $672.95.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $463.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.93 and a 200-day moving average of $552.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

