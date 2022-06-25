IBM Retirement Fund Sells 405 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 59.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 134.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.