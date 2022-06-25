IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,098 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,817 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

