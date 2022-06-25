IBM Retirement Fund Sells 43 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $510.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

