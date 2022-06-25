IBM Retirement Fund Sells 461 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $48.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

