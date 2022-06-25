IBM Retirement Fund Sells 610 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,334,537 shares of company stock worth $916,266,013. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

