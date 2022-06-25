IBM Retirement Fund Sells 712 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.