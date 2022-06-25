IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 20,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 66,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

