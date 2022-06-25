Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.76

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 12696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.62%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -459.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

