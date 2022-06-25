iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

IHRT stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,096,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $13,666,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 145.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 55.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 252,984 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 86,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

