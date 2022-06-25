Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 105 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.17.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.