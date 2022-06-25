Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 6,504 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2,426.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

EFV stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

