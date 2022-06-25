Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 95 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $302.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average is $340.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

