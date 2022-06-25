Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

