Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.43 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

