Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $174,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $104.08.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

