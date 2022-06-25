Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

RF stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

