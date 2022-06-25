Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 492 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 412,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $192.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

