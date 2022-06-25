Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 4,250 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

