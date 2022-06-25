Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

BAC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

