Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

