Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 550 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

