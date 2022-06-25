Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 60 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cummins were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $195.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.50.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

