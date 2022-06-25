Insider Selling: Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,896,000.00 in Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,655.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AJX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

