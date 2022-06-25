Insider Selling: Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,896,000.00 in Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,655.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AJX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.