Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,762,720.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 495,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

