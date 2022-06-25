Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Safra Catz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

