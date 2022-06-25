Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $90.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
IBP stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $2,079,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
