Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Lowered to $90.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

IBP stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.28.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $2,079,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

