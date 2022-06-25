Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

