InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $182.80 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.57) to GBX 4,400 ($53.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.79) to GBX 4,700 ($57.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,200.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

