Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Position Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

