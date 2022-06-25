Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 175,903 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

