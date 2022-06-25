Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 175,903 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

