Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 567.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 978,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 831,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 756,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,754,680.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,812,609 shares of company stock valued at $105,144,447 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

