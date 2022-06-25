Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

