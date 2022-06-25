Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

